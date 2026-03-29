3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head to Head Comparison

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and 3 E Network Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -8.19% 8.30% 3.63% 3 E Network Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3 E Network Technology Group has a beta of -2.85, meaning that its share price is 385% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Clarivate and 3 E Network Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 3 5 0 0 1.63 3 E Network Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $3.22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than 3 E Network Technology Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and 3 E Network Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.46 billion 0.61 -$201.10 million ($0.30) -7.82 3 E Network Technology Group $4.84 million 0.26 $760,000.00 N/A N/A

3 E Network Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats 3 E Network Technology Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

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Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

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3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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