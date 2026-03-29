Contrasting Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Armanino Foods of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Armanino Foods of Distinction pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

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Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods of Distinction 24.52% 50.33% 35.21% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tate & Lyle 1 3 0 1 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and Tate & Lyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Armanino Foods of Distinction currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Armanino Foods of Distinction’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Armanino Foods of Distinction is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Tate & Lyle”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods of Distinction $76.10 million 4.24 $18.70 million $0.59 17.58 Tate & Lyle $2.21 billion 0.93 $182.45 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Armanino Foods of Distinction.

Risk & Volatility

Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction beats Tate & Lyle on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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