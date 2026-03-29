Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,055 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 26th total of 82,219 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixte Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 4.4%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIXT. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,278. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

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Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s research centers on selectively targeting key enzymes and pathways involved in DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation, with the goal of creating novel oncology drugs that improve patient outcomes with manageable safety profiles.

Lixte’s lead programs include selective inhibitors of cell cycle checkpoints and related targets, designed to potentiate the effects of standard-of-care chemotherapies and overcome resistance mechanisms.

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