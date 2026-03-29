Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,055 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 26th total of 82,219 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixte Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LIXT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,278. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.
Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s research centers on selectively targeting key enzymes and pathways involved in DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation, with the goal of creating novel oncology drugs that improve patient outcomes with manageable safety profiles.
Lixte’s lead programs include selective inhibitors of cell cycle checkpoints and related targets, designed to potentiate the effects of standard-of-care chemotherapies and overcome resistance mechanisms.
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