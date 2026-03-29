Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX) Short Interest Up 48.8% in March

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,597 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the February 26th total of 2,418 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62. Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

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Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Company Profile

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The Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund actively invests in global companies within the broad health care sector. Stock selection and weighting emphasizes those invested in cancer research and pharmaceutical developments. MEDX was launched on Jan 27, 2023 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

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