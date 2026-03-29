Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX) Short Interest Up 48.8% in March

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,597 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the February 26th total of 2,418 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62. Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $35.46.
Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Company Profile
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