Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,904,947 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 2,709,643 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 787,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

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Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $338.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6,700.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2,640.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

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Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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