Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.60. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

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Dermata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunodermatology company dedicated to developing novel small-molecule therapies for inflammatory skin disorders. The company’s lead clinical candidate, DMVT-502, is being evaluated in atopic dermatitis, while DMVT-505 is in development for vitiligo. In addition to these programs, Dermata advances preclinical assets targeting other indications such as alopecia areata.

At the core of Dermata’s approach is a proprietary drug discovery platform that combines structure-based design, medicinal chemistry and innovative formulation techniques.

Further Reading

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