Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRMI. Texas Capital raised shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

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Fermi Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fermi

Shares of NASDAQ FRMI opened at $6.18 on Friday. Fermi has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,443,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,067,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,412,000.

Fermi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

About Fermi

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Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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