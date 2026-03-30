Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Central Bancompany from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Central Bancompany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on Central Bancompany in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Central Bancompany in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Central Bancompany from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

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Central Bancompany Price Performance

CBC stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Central Bancompany has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.55 million.

Insider Activity at Central Bancompany

In other Central Bancompany news, CEO John Thomas Ross purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. This represents a 95.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Bancompany

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000.

About Central Bancompany

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Central Bancompany (NASDAQ: CBC) is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

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