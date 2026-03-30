Wall Street Zen Downgrades AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Sell

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

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AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

In other news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 105,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $257,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,592,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,018,703.37. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 600,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,424. Company insiders own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 626,309 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP lifted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 686.3% in the second quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 220,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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