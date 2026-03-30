AEye (LIDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect AEye to post earnings of ($0.1850) per share and revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 14,574.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $83.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIDR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEye

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc is a technology company specializing in adaptive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles and other sensing applications. Through its intelligent detection and ranging (iDAR) platform, AEye integrates high-performance sensors with real-time data processing software to deliver customizable sensing ‘pipelines’ that prioritize relevant objects and environmental features. This approach enables longer detection ranges, higher resolution imagery and dynamic field-of-view adjustment, making AEye’s offerings well suited for complex driving environments and safety-critical scenarios.

The company’s core product suite centers on solid-state and hybrid LiDAR sensors that can be configured for a variety of end uses, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, robotics, mapping and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.