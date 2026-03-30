PVH (PVH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $2.4315 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

PVH Trading Down 0.0%

PVH stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

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PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 70,300.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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