RH (RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $873.4840 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
RH Stock Down 0.0%
RH stock opened at $130.80 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $181.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.14.
More RH News
Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RH hired David Stanchak as Chief Real Estate & Transformation Officer to lead North American gallery transformation and monetize RH’s U.S. and European real estate portfolio — a move that can unlock cash and improve capital returns over time. RH Announces the Appointment of David Stanchak
- Neutral Sentiment: RH set the Q4 and full?year FY2025 results release for March 31 (after the close). Earnings and management commentary are the immediate catalysts that could swing the stock either way. RH to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks preview notes RH likely delivered solid revenue and EPS improvement driven by expansion and pricing, but warns tariffs and sourcing disruptions could pressure margins — this highlights the risk/reward headed into the print. RH Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here’s What Investors Must Know
- Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group issued a pessimistic near?term outlook and lowered its target (cited by press coverage), signaling at least one sell?side view that RH faces operating headwinds — analyst caution can limit upside ahead of results. Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RH
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Eri Chaya disclosed sales of 7,000 shares (recent filings), which can be interpreted as added near?term selling pressure and is being watched by traders. RH Insider Sells $905,940.00 in Stock
Insider Buying and Selling at RH
Institutional Trading of RH
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in RH by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of RH by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on RH from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RH
RH Company Profile
RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.
Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.
Further Reading
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