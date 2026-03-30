RH (RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $873.4840 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

RH Stock Down 0.0%

RH stock opened at $130.80 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $181.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.14.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RH

Institutional Trading of RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $905,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $2,953,468. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in RH by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of RH by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on RH from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.40.

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RH Company Profile

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RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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