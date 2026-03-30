China Vanke (CHVKF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect China Vanke to post earnings of ($0.1659) per share and revenue of $15.3794 billion for the quarter.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

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China Vanke Company Profile

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China Vanke Co, Ltd. is one of China’s leading residential real estate developers, with core operations spanning property development, investment and property management. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Vanke focuses on large-scale residential communities while also engaging in commercial real estate projects and urban renewal initiatives. The company has built a diverse portfolio of housing developments across more than 60 cities in Mainland China, offering a range of apartment, townhouse and villa products aimed at middle- and high-end buyers.

In addition to its development arm, Vanke operates a growing property services division that provides management and maintenance for residential, commercial and mixed-use properties.

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