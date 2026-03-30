Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1602) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. On average, analysts expect Milestone Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 34,523 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $66,629.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,695.92. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,693 shares of company stock worth $233,347. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 74,886 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,333,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

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