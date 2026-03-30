Short Interest in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Declines By 45.8%

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,155 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 26th total of 31,673 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

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Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,754. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.

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