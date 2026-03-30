Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

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Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vincent Vultaggio sold 29,951 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $72,780.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 156,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,972.97. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Walters purchased 6,459,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,751,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,509,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,967.60. This trade represents a 91.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $113,417 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 619,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 396,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,951 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 264,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,433 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

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