iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 7110334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $853.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.23.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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