Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share and revenue of $12.9440 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DFLI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dragonfly Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research cut Dragonfly Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $22.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dragonfly Energy

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Dragonfly Energy Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery systems geared toward mobile, residential and commercial energy storage applications. The company develops modular battery packs and integrated power management solutions that focus on safety, long cycle life and compact form factors. Dragonfly’s core product lineup includes 12-volt and 24-volt battery modules, as well as multi-unit rack systems tailored for backup power, solar energy storage and off-grid installations.

Serving a broad range of end markets, Dragonfly Energy’s batteries are commonly deployed in recreational vehicles, marine vessels, overland expedition setups and residential solar arrays.

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