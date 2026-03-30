BioCardia (BCDA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia Price Performance

BCDA stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCDA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel cell-based therapies for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s core focus lies in advancing regenerative medicine approaches that address both chronic heart failure and acute myocardial infarction. BioCardia leverages proprietary delivery technologies to optimize the targeted administration of therapeutic cells directly into the heart muscle.

The company’s flagship products include the Helix Transendocardial Delivery System and the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.