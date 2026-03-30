EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,810,668 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 26th total of 4,115,799 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.64. 1,200,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

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EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 108.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $404,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,583.66. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,133 shares of company stock worth $1,242,101 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 99.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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