First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 148,790 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 26th total of 94,192 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 41,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $230.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

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