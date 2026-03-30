Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,433 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 26th total of 32,575 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of REKT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. 10,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $33.27.

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The Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (REKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks -1x the daily price movements of a market cap-weighted index of US companies involved in blockchain technology, NFT, decentralized finance, and digital asset mining hardware. REKT was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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