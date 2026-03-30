ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,067 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 26th total of 2,176 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Health Care stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 6,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

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ProShares UltraShort Health Care Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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