PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,413 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 26th total of 12,065 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,859 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA PTRB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 127,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after buying an additional 78,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 158.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 907,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 556,673 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 732,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 72,556 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.