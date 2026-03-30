PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,413 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 26th total of 12,065 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,859 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA PTRB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 127,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $42.78.
PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF
About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF
The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.
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