Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPM. TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded WPM from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $160 price target (~28.5% upside vs. the current quote), signaling conviction from a major broker that the shares have meaningful upside. Article Title Article Title

UBS upgraded WPM from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $160 price target (~28.5% upside vs. the current quote), signaling conviction from a major broker that the shares have meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased several near-term and FY estimates for WPM (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2026/FY2028), and lifted FY2026 to $3.33 EPS from $3.25 — upgrades that improve the earnings outlook even though Zacks retains a “Hold” rating. (Source: MarketBeat summary of analyst notes) Article Title

Zacks Research increased several near-term and FY estimates for WPM (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2026/FY2028), and lifted FY2026 to $3.33 EPS from $3.25 — upgrades that improve the earnings outlook even though Zacks retains a “Hold” rating. (Source: MarketBeat summary of analyst notes) Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals are supporting the outlook: WPM reported record operating cash flow (US$1.9B in 2025 vs US$1.03B in 2024), strong sales and net income for 2025, and the board approved an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend — concrete cash-generation and shareholder-return signals. Article Title

Company fundamentals are supporting the outlook: WPM reported record operating cash flow (US$1.9B in 2025 vs US$1.03B in 2024), strong sales and net income for 2025, and the board approved an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend — concrete cash-generation and shareholder-return signals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary pieces from Zacks highlight WPM as a strong growth/quality name and question the sustainability of the free-cash-flow rally (key variables: production growth and gold prices). These are useful context items but mostly reinforce existing data rather than introduce new catalysts. Article Title

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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