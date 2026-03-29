Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI) Short Interest Update

Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 26th total of 1,659 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melar Acquisition Corp. I has an average rating of “Sell”.
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Institutional Trading of Melar Acquisition Corp. I
Melar Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of MACI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 14,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,429. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.
About Melar Acquisition Corp. I
Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol MACI. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to identify, merge with or acquire one or more businesses with the goal of completing an initial business combination. As a blank check vehicle, Melar Acquisition Corp. I does not currently conduct operations of its own beyond the pursuit of a qualifying transaction.
Upon its IPO, Melar Acquisition Corp.
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