Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,996 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 26th total of 36,281 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

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Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, serving as the parent organization of Midland States Bank. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to commercial, consumer and institutional clients. Key offerings include traditional commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and consumer banking solutions tailored to the needs of small businesses, middle-market companies and individual customers.

In addition to core commercial and retail banking, Midland States Bancorp maintains a significant mortgage banking platform that originates and services both residential and commercial loans.

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