National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP) Short Interest Up 41.6% in March

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,986 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 26th total of 4,935 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

National Healthcare Properties Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of National Healthcare Properties stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.48. 4,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238. National Healthcare Properties has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

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National Healthcare Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

About National Healthcare Properties

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

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