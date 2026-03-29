Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expands By 31.3%

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 536,104 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 26th total of 408,349 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the third quarter worth $2,056,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 192.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 835,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance

PAC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.78. 117,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,052. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 52-week low of $168.62 and a 52-week high of $300.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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