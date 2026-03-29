Short Interest in SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SGLC) Expands By 46.0%

SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,579 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 26th total of 6,561 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 2.0%
SGLC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,286. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $41.09.
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