SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 272,151 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 26th total of 414,073 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,011,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,749 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,402,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 351,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SPLB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. 7,388,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,410. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1005 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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