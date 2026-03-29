Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Drops By 34.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,575 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 26th total of 14,592 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPVM traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $67.88. 8,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPVM. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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