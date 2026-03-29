T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Short Interest Up 29.8% in March

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,227 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 26th total of 35,610 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 250,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

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Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 65,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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