FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Short Interest Up 56.9% in March

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,603 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 26th total of 60,293 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

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FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TDTT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 96,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,239. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

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