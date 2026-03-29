Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Declines By 28.1%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,977 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 26th total of 5,535 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,423. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

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Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Natural Alternatives International at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Natural Alternatives International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on NAII

About Natural Alternatives International

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Natural Alternatives International, Inc (NASDAQ: NAII) is a developer and contract manufacturer of nutritional supplements and related health products. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company specializes in turnkey solutions for dietary supplement and functional food brands, combining scientific research with large-scale production capabilities.

NAII’s product portfolio spans a wide range of dosage forms, including softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, effervescent drink mixes and chewables.

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