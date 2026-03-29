iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 363,325 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 26th total of 270,519 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.62. 567,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,668. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $397.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.83.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31,808.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,859,000 after purchasing an additional 985,106 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 578,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,217,000 after purchasing an additional 61,982 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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