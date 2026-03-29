Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,299 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 14,648 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 24,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 2.71.

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The Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund offers 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of robotics and artificial intelligence companies from developed countries. UBOT was launched on Apr 19, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

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