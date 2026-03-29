AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,480 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 26th total of 6,870 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantvest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 220.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period.

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AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LODI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.23. 8,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (LODI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of income producing, USD-denominated fixed income securities. The fund may hold debt of any maturity but estimates to have an average portfolio duration of three years or less. LODI was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Advisors Asset Management.

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