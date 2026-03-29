eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. eCash has a market capitalization of $132.82 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002533 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,492.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.14 or 0.00723596 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020579 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 20,007,485,922,580 coins and its circulating supply is 20,007,460,922,580 coins. The official message board for eCash is e.cash/blog. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
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