MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 987,691 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 26th total of 728,181 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,003,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

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MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of GDXU stock traded up $18.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $540.78.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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