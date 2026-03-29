Head-To-Head Analysis: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) vs. Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 19.11% 95.16% 19.22% Trimble 11.82% 11.18% 7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Illinois Tool Works and Trimble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 5 7 2 0 1.79 Trimble 0 1 9 1 3.00

Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus price target of $275.69, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Trimble has a consensus price target of $93.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.88%. Given Trimble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trimble is more favorable than Illinois Tool Works.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Trimble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $16.04 billion 4.64 $3.07 billion $10.49 24.64 Trimble $3.59 billion 4.11 $424.00 million $1.75 35.98

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Trimble. Illinois Tool Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trimble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Trimble on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. Its Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The company's Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, including autonomous steering systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions; manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. Its Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions comprising route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.