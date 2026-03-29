Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Declines By 33.9%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,111 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 26th total of 9,251 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3%

LBRDP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

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Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDP) is a holding company focused on investments in broadband communications. The company’s principal asset is a substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest broadband connectivity companies in the United States. Liberty Broadband leverages a tracking stock structure to provide shareholders with direct exposure to the performance of its Charter stake, while maintaining a lean corporate structure that is primarily dedicated to asset management and shareholder returns.

Through its position in Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband participates indirectly in a wide range of digital video, internet and voice services.

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