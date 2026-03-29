John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,128 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 81,854 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hingham Institution for Savings purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 9,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 million.
John Marshall Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.
About John Marshall Bancorp
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