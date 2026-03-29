John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,128 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 81,854 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hingham Institution for Savings purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 9,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 million.

John Marshall Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

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John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.