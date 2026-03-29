Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE) Short Interest Up 65.4% in March

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 152,141 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the February 26th total of 92,003 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,593 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LPRE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Get Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Company Profile

The Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (LPRE) is an exchange-traded fund. LPRE was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Long Pond.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.