iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,345 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 26th total of 106,319 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1%

ISCF traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $883,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). ISCF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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