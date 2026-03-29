VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 647,741 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 26th total of 872,539 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,958. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.

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VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0951 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter.

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The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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