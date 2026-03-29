Springview Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SPHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Springview Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,160 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the February 26th total of 34,896 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Springview in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Springview to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Springview currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Springview Stock Performance

Springview Company Profile

SPHL stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Springview has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

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Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house.

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