Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA) Insider Helen Louise Collins Sells 40,000 Shares

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Louise Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500. The trade was a 61.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helen Louise Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Helen Louise Collins sold 5,000 shares of Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,800.00.

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of IMRA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of 252.60 and a beta of -6.67.

About Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2?related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas.

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