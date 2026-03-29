UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $8.89 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $8.89 billion and approximately $438.25 thousand worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $9.65 or 0.00014524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00080458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,984,755 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 920,984,754.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.62758774 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $486,039.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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