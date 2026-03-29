WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.41 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $120.41 million and $1.19 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,404.41 or 0.99904943 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 552,473,210 coins and its circulating supply is 462,277,841 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 552,473,209.5478008 with 462,277,841.3255647 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.25411549 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,030,236.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

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